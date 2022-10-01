Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $6,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,442,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,048 shares of company stock worth $99,283,142. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

