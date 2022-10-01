Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 549,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,169 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

