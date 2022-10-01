Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

ACN stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.44 and a 200-day moving average of $297.72. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.26.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

