Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

HON opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

