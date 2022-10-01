CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $782,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $166.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.71.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

