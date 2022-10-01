Monument Capital Management Invests $247,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

