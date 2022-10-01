Investors Research Corp Purchases Shares of 3,370 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.