Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

