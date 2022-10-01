Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.14 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.