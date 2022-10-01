CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $135.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

