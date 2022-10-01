Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

