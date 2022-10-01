Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

