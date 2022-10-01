Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.18.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

