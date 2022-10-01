Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 3.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PFE stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

