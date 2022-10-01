iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,847,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,394,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,108,000 after acquiring an additional 78,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $34.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.