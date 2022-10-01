Conning Inc. Acquires 5,975 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

