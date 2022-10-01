UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $505.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

