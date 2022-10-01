Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 209 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 362,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $225.40 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

