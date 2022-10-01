Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

