Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.54 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

