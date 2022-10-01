The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mosaic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 330,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,559,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,285,000 after purchasing an additional 808,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 0.1 %

MOS opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.