Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,885 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.19.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.