4,841 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 148,633 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

