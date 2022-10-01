Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,985,000 after buying an additional 163,165 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 68,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.02 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.