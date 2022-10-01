SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.