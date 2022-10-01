Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.79

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.79 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 35926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $812,731. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

