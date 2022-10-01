Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

AEP opened at $86.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

