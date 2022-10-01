CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 821.2% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 103.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE D opened at $69.11 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.