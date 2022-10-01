Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average of $409.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

