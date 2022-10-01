iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.52 and a 200-day moving average of $409.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.