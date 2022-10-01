Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day moving average is $409.22.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

