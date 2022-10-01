Founders Capital Management Sells 1,169 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

