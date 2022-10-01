Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 53,656 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.46.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

