Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,307 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 5.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.18. The company has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

