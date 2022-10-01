Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

