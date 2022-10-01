Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $505.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.35 and a 200-day moving average of $513.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

