Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

