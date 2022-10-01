Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6,221.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 74.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 531,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $171.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

