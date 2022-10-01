Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

