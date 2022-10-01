Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 268,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,238,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 51.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.78 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

