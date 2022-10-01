Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,939 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.