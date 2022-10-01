Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.1 %

DE stock opened at $333.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

