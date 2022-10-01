SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

