UMB Bank n.a. Sells 40,760 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,760 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.