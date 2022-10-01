Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 8,448 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.26. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

