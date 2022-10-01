Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Downgraded by TheStreet

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

Gulf Resources stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

