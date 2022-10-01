SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.07.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $335.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $328.27 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 983.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

