TheStreet Downgrades Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to C+

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Sachem Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 273.6% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

