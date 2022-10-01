SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 870 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

GS stock opened at $293.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.77 and its 200-day moving average is $319.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

