SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 40 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $401.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

